dormakaba Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Nogales to Support North American Growth

dormakaba’s new Nogales facility supports global production and distribution of mechanical and electronic locking solutions.

dormakaba has opened a new production facility in Nogales, Mexico, marking a multimillion-dollar investment aimed at supporting commercial growth across North America.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Chief Operations Officer Carsten Franke, members of dormakaba Americas leadership, employees and Mexican dignitaries. The company described the new site as a key step in strengthening its manufacturing capabilities and enhancing service delivery across the region.

Franke said the opening represents an important milestone for the company, emphasizing that the facility is intended to build a more resilient and flexible manufacturing network while reinforcing dormakaba’s commitment to quality, reliability and speed for its customers.

The Nogales facility spans 254,700 square feet and employs more than 200 people. The site produces and ships mechanical and electronic locks to 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, India and Germany.

dormakaba also highlighted the plant’s safety performance, noting more than 300,000 hours without a recordable injury, as well as a leadership team with more than 20 years of combined experience.

The new facility is located at Av. de los Nogales 170, San Carlos Oriente, 84090 Heroica Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.