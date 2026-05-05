ALCEA Rebrands ABLOY BEAT as ABLOY CUMULUS to Reflect Shift Toward Connected Access Ecosystems

ALCEA, an ASSA ABLOY company focused on integrated security solutions for critical infrastructure, has announced that its ABLOY solution previously known as ABLOY BEAT will now operate under the name ABLOY CUMULUS.

The company said the change reflects an evolution in both the solution and the broader market, as organizations move beyond standalone security devices toward connected systems that deliver visibility, control and accountability at scale. Jeff Slaughter, Head of Business Development at ALCEA, said the new name represents a shift toward more intelligent and integrated access management capabilities.

Originally introduced as ABLOY BEAT, the solution centered on keyless access, replacing traditional keys with mobile-enabled credentials and Bluetooth-enabled padlocks. Designed for demanding environments, the device features IP68-rated protection, hardened steel construction and LED status indicators. It has been deployed across sectors including transportation, utilities and energy.

According to ALCEA, customer requirements have expanded beyond basic access control. Organizations managing large numbers of remote sites now require centralized oversight, auditability and integration across their operations.

ABLOY CUMULUS is designed to address these needs by providing centralized access control for geographically dispersed assets. The platform includes real-time audit trails to track access events and supports integration with existing systems through open REST APIs. Its mobile-first design is intended to support field technicians and contractors working on site.

The system is built to scale from pilot deployments to enterprise-wide implementations without requiring a change in platform, supporting industries such as oil and gas, energy, telecommunications and transportation where managing distributed infrastructure is critical.

ALCEA said the CUMULUS name draws from cloud architecture, representing connectivity, scalability and ongoing development. The rebrand also aligns with the company’s broader strategy to move beyond individual hardware products and deliver integrated platforms that unify access, data and control across complex infrastructure environments.