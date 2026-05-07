Vingcard Expands New York Hospitality Presence Through GESI Acquisition

Vingcard, an ASSA ABLOY company focused on hospitality technology solutions, has expanded its presence in the New York hospitality market through ASSA ABLOY’s acquisition of GESI Hospitality.

GESI Hospitality, based in New York, specializes in access control solutions for hospitality businesses and brings more than 30 years of experience serving hotel properties throughout the New York metropolitan area.

According to the announcement, the acquisition strengthens Vingcard’s direct regional presence while enhancing its ability to provide localized service, technical expertise and customer support in one of the country’s largest hotel markets.

GESI has developed long-standing relationships with hotel owners, operators and developers in the region and specializes in the installation and customization of access control systems and related hardware tailored to local market requirements.

“New York is a market where local expertise and strong relationships are essential to delivering successful outcomes,” said Li Wang. “GESI has built a trusted reputation over decades by working closely with hotel owners and understanding the nuances of this unique market environment. By adding their team to Vingcard’s, we are strengthening our ability to support the region’s customers with both advanced technology and with the localized expertise required to implement it effectively.”

The companies said New York’s hospitality market presents unique operational challenges tied to local regulations and property-specific customization requirements, making an experienced local support structure important for deployment, service and maintenance.

GESI’s technical services include system installation, retrofit support and customization of access-related technologies such as door locks, mobile keys and electronic safes. The company’s installation team also supports projects both within New York City and surrounding areas.

“This acquisition reflects more than expanding our footprint and is about strengthening the quality of service that we aim to deliver to our customers in every region that we serve,” said Stephanie Ordan. “By combining Vingcard’s technology portfolio with GESI’s local service expertise, we can provide a reliable experience for our customers. I’m pleased to welcome GESI into the ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions family.”

GESI’s services will now be offered alongside Vingcard’s existing hospitality technology portfolio.

“GESI has always been focused on providing hands-on support and tailored solutions for our customers,” said Maria Dakas. “Joining Vingcard allows us to build on that foundation by pairing our local knowledge with a broader portfolio of technologies, giving our customers access to more solutions while maintaining the level of service they expect from our team.”