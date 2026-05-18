dormakaba Acquires Airsphere to Expand Airport Technology Portfolio

The acquisition adds airport passenger management and eGate software used at more than 250 airports worldwide to dormakaba’s growing portfolio of access and infrastructure security technologies.
Source dormakaba
May 18, 2026
2 min read
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Airsphere’s software platform supports airport passenger flow, logistics coordination and automated border-control processing at major international hubs across Europe, Asia and North America.

Airsphere’s software platform supports airport passenger flow, logistics coordination and automated border-control processing at major international hubs across Europe, Asia and North America.

dormakaba has announced the acquisition of Airsphere GmbH, an international software company specializing in passenger management systems for airports, in a move aimed at strengthening its position in the airport sector and expanding its portfolio of passenger automation and infrastructure security solutions.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Seefeld, Germany, Airsphere develops software focused on automating passenger processes, airport logistics and critical infrastructure security. According to dormakaba, Airsphere’s products are deployed at more than 250 airports worldwide, including major international hubs such as Heathrow, Munich, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Beijing, Newark, Orlando, Vienna, Zurich, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangalore.

The company said Airsphere’s eGate software currently operates in more than 8,000 airport eGates globally and processes more than 1 billion passengers annually.

Airsphere will continue to operate independently following the acquisition, maintaining support for both its existing customers and dormakaba clients. The company employs about 20 people.

In a statement, dormakaba CEO Till Reuter said the acquisition strengthens the company’s global airport business and complements its existing portfolio.

“We are delighted to welcome Airsphere into our Group,” Reuter said in the announcement. “This acquisition strengthens our global business in the airport sector. Airsphere has a broad product portfolio that fits very well with dormakaba. Our goal is to further improve passenger processes at airports and airlines through increased efficiency.”

dormakaba said it expects the transaction to be accretive to group earnings per share from day one. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition closed May 18.

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