Convergint Marks 25th Annual Social Responsibility Day, Expands School Safety Grant Program

Convergint colleagues, families and industry partners participate in community service projects and school safety initiatives as part of the company's 25th Annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day.

Convergint will mark its 25th Annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day (CSRD) on June 5 by closing operations worldwide for a full paid workday, enabling employees to volunteer in the communities where they live and work.

The annual initiative coincides with Convergint's 25th anniversary and includes an expansion of the company's STEP (Secure, Train, Educate, Protect) Up for Schools program through a newly structured grant initiative aimed at helping underserved K-12 schools improve safety and security infrastructure.

"Convergint Social Responsibility Day reflects a commitment our colleagues have carried forward for 25 years by showing up for the communities where we live and work," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Convergint. "As we mark this milestone anniversary, we're continuing to expand the impact of STEP Up for Schools alongside our partners to help provide safer, stronger learning environments for students and educators around the world."

According to Convergint, this year's CSRD activities will bring together nearly 11,000 colleagues and family members along with more than 45 industry partners across 37 countries. Participants are expected to contribute approximately 60,000 volunteer hours supporting a variety of community-focused initiatives.

The company said projects will range from assisting children and families in need to advancing school safety and strengthening local communities. Convergint noted that these efforts reflect its belief that creating a safer and more secure world begins with investing in the people and communities it serves.

As part of the expanded STEP Up for Schools initiative, Convergint and its technology partners awarded 20 grants through the 2026 STEP Up for Schools Grant Program to underserved K-12 schools across the United States. The grants support a variety of school safety and security needs, including access control systems, video systems, environmental and vape sensors, preventative maintenance services, fire alarm inspections and security risk assessments.

Since launching in 2018, STEP Up for Schools has supported more than 175 schools and communities through donated security upgrades, assessments, volunteer-led projects and in-kind contributions. Convergint said the average project represents approximately $25,000 in donated products and services, while several flagship initiatives have been valued at more than $250,000.

The company estimates that STEP Up for Schools has contributed more than $7 million in donated products, services and expertise since the program's inception, helping to create safer learning environments and strengthen communities worldwide.