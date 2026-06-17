Connected Technologies Adds SRREP and REPWORKS to Grow Connect ONE Sales Network

Representatives from Connected Technologies, SRREP and REPWORKS are expanding the sales reach of the Connect ONE unified cloud integration platform across new U.S. territories.

Connected Technologies has expanded the sales territory for its Connect ONE unified cloud integration platform by partnering with two new manufacturers' representatives, SRREP of Mount Vernon, Ohio, and REPWORKS of South Hadley, Massachusetts.

The new partnerships are intended to increase awareness of the Connect ONE platform and broaden access for security dealers and integrators across additional regions in the United States.

SRREP, which has been in business for more than 30 years, will represent Connected Technologies in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. REPWORKS, with nearly four decades of industry experience, will serve Upstate New York and the New England states.

"These partnerships will expand awareness of Connect ONE and help more dealers and integrators access the platform and its expanding portfolio of integrated technologies," said Dan Simon, Technical Director of Connected Technologies.

According to SRREP President Dave Scheer, the company plans to focus on security integrators already using manufacturers that integrate with Connect ONE. He said SRREP has built long-term relationships with dealers, integrators and A&E firms throughout its years in the security industry and believes many customers will recognize the value of managing multiple security manufacturers through a single platform.

REPWORKS President Bryndis Curtin, CPMR, said the company brings experience introducing and growing new technologies through the channel. She said REPWORKS will support Connected Technologies with direct engagement among integrators, consultants and distribution partners while helping move projects forward. Curtin added that as the market shifts toward cloud-based and managed solutions, the company is helping partners position Connect ONE to meet customer demand for scalability, remote management and recurring revenue opportunities.

Connect ONE is designed to integrate with existing infrastructure without requiring costly system replacements. The platform unifies access control, video, intrusion, fire and environmental systems into a single interface intended to improve visibility and streamline operations.