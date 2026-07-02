TEAM Software Launches Enhanced WinTeam Mobile with Biometric Verification for Workforce Management

The enhanced WinTeam Mobile platform adds biometric verification and photo capture features to help cleaning and security organizations improve workforce management, compliance and timekeeping accuracy.

TEAM Software has introduced an enhanced version of its WinTeam Mobile platform, adding biometric verification and new workforce management capabilities aimed at cleaning and security organizations with distributed workforces.

The updated mobile platform extends the company's WinTeam ERP system and is designed to provide greater operational visibility, support margin protection and help organizations manage compliance obligations.

A key addition is the new Biometrics module, which uses facial verification to help confirm that employees checking in at a job site match their enrolled worker profiles. The feature is intended to help address time theft and "buddy punching," which can contribute to payroll leakage in industries where labor represents a significant share of operating costs.

For organizations operating in regions with stricter data privacy requirements, WinTeam Mobile also includes a punch photo capture feature. The option provides an additional visual record for employee time entries and is intended to serve as an alternative for employers that choose not to use full biometric verification.

"The new WinTeam Mobile is the essential link between the back office and field staff," said Kevin Kemmerer, CEO of WorkWave. "With biometrics and flexible photo capture options, we are giving clients tools to help manage workforce compliance, reduce timekeeping risk, support margin protection, and provide stronger documentation of service activity."

The expanded WinTeam Mobile platform includes features tailored to multiple roles within an organization. Business owners and CFOs gain visibility into potential timekeeping issues through facial verification, while operations managers receive real-time workforce oversight and offline time-tracking capabilities.

The platform also provides compliance and HR officers with the photo capture option for jurisdictions where employers choose not to use biometric tracking. Payroll administrators can use geofenced automated data capture that integrates with payroll workflows to reduce manual logging, while field employees have access to a "Tap and Go" tool designed to support accurate shift records.

TEAM Software said existing WinTeam customers can transition to the enhanced mobile platform or upgrade their current deployment immediately.