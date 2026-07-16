Suprema Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for AI Governance Framework

Suprema has obtained ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), marking a milestone in the company's approach to AI governance for its intelligent access control and physical security solutions.

The certification confirms that Suprema has established a formal governance framework for how artificial intelligence is developed, operated and continuously improved within its access control solutions.

Unlike certifications that assess product performance, ISO/IEC 42001 evaluates the organizational processes behind AI operations, including policies, accountability structures, risk controls and oversight practices. Suprema's certified scope covers AI used for biometric authentication and identity verification across its BioStation Series, BioEntry Series and BioStar Platform.

The certification was awarded following an independent audit by an accredited third-party body, providing external verification of Suprema's AI governance practices.

The company said the certification gives enterprise, government, healthcare and financial organizations additional transparency when evaluating its access control solutions during procurement and due diligence processes. As AI governance requirements continue to expand across regulated industries and the public sector, the certification is intended to support customer assessments of vendor governance practices.

Suprema said it uses AI to improve the accuracy and processing speed of biometric authentication. The company added that its ISO/IEC 42001 governance framework is designed to scale alongside future AI capabilities while maintaining consistent standards for oversight and accountability.

The company also noted that the certification provides a foundation for addressing evolving regulatory requirements, including the EU AI Act. Suprema said it is monitoring the regulation's implementation and continuing to address related requirements as high-risk AI system obligations are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 2, 2026.

Suprema previously achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management and ISO/IEC 27701 certification for privacy information management. With ISO/IEC 42001 in place, the company said customers can evaluate its security, privacy and AI governance practices as part of an integrated framework.

"Our customers need to know that the AI in their security systems is not only accurate, it is also governed responsibly and verified independently," said Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. "Every certification Suprema pursues reflects the same conviction: trust has to be earned, and it has to be proven. We cannot simply tell customers that the AI in their access control systems is responsibly built and carefully governed. We need independent verification to back that up. ISO/IEC 42001 is exactly that, and we intend to maintain and build on this standard as AI governance requirements continue to develop globally."