VTS Partners With SwiftConnect to Enhance Workplace Access Through VTS Activate Platform

VTS has announced a partnership with SwiftConnect to enhance workplace access capabilities across the VTS Activate platform. The integration is designed to help building owners and tenants deliver secure Street-to-Seat experiences while leveraging existing physical access control systems.

The partnership combines VTS Activate with SwiftConnect’s connected access network to provide a more unified approach to workplace access. The integration allows customers to expand access capabilities across commercial office portfolios while reducing operational complexity.

“Access control remains one of the most fragmented parts of the commercial real estate technology stack, making it incredibly difficult for owners to deliver a consistent, modern experience for tenants at scale,” said Nick Romito, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of VTS. “Our customers don’t want another silo to manage, they expect technology that works together, and SwiftConnect’s expertise in networking all of the technologies that govern identity and physical access enables us to deliver a more connected workplace experience while staying focused on building the industry’s most intelligent operating platform.”

As workplace modernization continues, VTS said building owners are seeking solutions that simplify access without requiring costly infrastructure changes. By integrating SwiftConnect’s connected access network into VTS Activate, customers can provide unified access experiences from arrival through the workplace while continuing to use their existing access control systems and identity providers.

SwiftConnect connects physical access systems, identity providers and IT ecosystems into a single network. The platform enables organizations to centrally manage credentials and visitor access, automate access permissions and deliver consistent experiences across doors, elevators, amenity spaces and other shared resources.

Rather than replacing existing infrastructure, SwiftConnect’s platform works with systems customers already use, providing flexibility without proprietary lock-in.

“Access is one of the most important parts of how tenants experience a building, yet it has been treated as an operational afterthought, creating fragmentation across the systems and technologies used for managing who gets into places and spaces,” said Matt Kopel, President and Co-CEO of SwiftConnect. “SwiftConnect exists to solve this challenge with our connected access network that delivers an easy, Street-to-Seat® access experience. Our partnership with VTS extends that same seamless journey to a much wider set of tenants and owners across their portfolios.”

Through the integration, VTS Activate customers can provide mobile Wallet access, automated credential management, visitor management and streamlined onboarding and offboarding workflows through a connected workplace platform. VTS and SwiftConnect said the integration can help reduce administrative burden for building operators while strengthening security through real-time, identity-based access management.

The partnership supports VTS’s strategy of working with technology providers to expand its platform capabilities and help owners and operators deliver more connected workplace experiences while simplifying portfolio operations.