HavenLock Appoints Phil Leverette to Board of Directors

Phil Leverette brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the security and life safety industry to HavenLock's board of directors.

HavenLock has appointed Phil Leverette to its board of directors, a move the company said strengthens its leadership team as it scales the launch of its Gen4 platform.

The veteran-owned security technology company develops patented locking platforms and proprietary sensor technology for schools, commercial real estate and defense applications. Its Lockdown, LockSight and Scoutview systems are deployed nationwide, according to the company.

Leverette brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the security and life safety industry. A U.S. Army veteran who served during Desert Storm, he is the CEO and owner of Extreme Custom Technology (ECT) Fire & Security, a provider of commercial fire alarm systems, suppression solutions and integrated security services. He is also the founder of Pure Aqua Vitae, a water and air filtration company, and serves on the board of Mission 500, a nonprofit that supports children and communities in crisis across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Leverette has built high-performing organizations and developed integrated solutions for commercial customers. His experience working with dealers, integrators and end users will provide valuable perspective as it continues expanding its national dealer network and distribution partnerships, according to the announcement.

“Phil brings a rare combination of operational leadership, industry credibility and deep relationships across the dealer and integrator community,” said Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock. “Phil’s hands-on product and experience working with access control products helped shape the design of the Gen4 product. Now, as we scale the Gen4 platform and expand our market presence, his insight will be instrumental in helping us accelerate growth and deliver value to both our partners and customers.”

Leverette said HavenLock’s Gen4 platform addresses a critical market need while providing value for both dealers and end users.

“HavenLock is solving a critical need in the market with a product that is both innovative and practical for real-world deployment,” Leverette said. “The Gen4 platform’s ease of installation and integration capabilities create meaningful value for dealers and end users alike. I’m excited to join the Board and support the team as they bring this new technology to market at scale.”

Leverette has been a strong advocate for advancing security solutions that improve safety outcomes while enabling dealers to grow their businesses, an approach HavenLock said aligns with its commitment to building a board with deep industry expertise as the company enters its next phase of growth.