ESA Modernizes Certified Alarm Technician Level 1 Training Course

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) has launched a newly modernized version of its Certified Alarm Technician (CAT) Level 1 training course, updating its long-standing technician certification with expanded content and a redesigned learning experience.

The CAT Level 1 course has long served as a foundational training program for technicians in the electronic security and life safety industry. Widely recognized by authorities having jurisdiction for state licensing, the program consists of a 22-hour online course followed by a proctored two-hour examination. It is designed to provide technicians with the knowledge and skills needed to plan and execute intrusion detection, fire detection, video surveillance and access control installations.

The updated certification introduces expanded instruction in wireless technology, Internet of Things (IoT) systems, cybersecurity fundamentals and interactive learning experiences intended to improve knowledge retention and real-world application.

Jillian Bateman-McIntosh, ESA's chief operating officer, said the industry is facing a growing demand for qualified technicians while the supply of skilled workers has not kept pace. "Demand is rising, but the pipeline of skilled technicians is not keeping pace. ESA exists to solve challenges like this for integrators and dealers," she said. Bateman-McIntosh added that the modernized CAT Level 1 certification provides accessible, self-paced training that helps companies onboard employees more quickly, develop talent more effectively and strengthen their teams.

ESA Training Director Jared Buhanan said the redesigned certification focuses on practical knowledge technicians can immediately apply in the field. "This online, self-paced experience has been redesigned to deliver practical, field-ready knowledge technicians can apply immediately in real-world environments, helping companies develop stronger teams faster," he said.

According to ESA, the updated CAT Level 1 certification is designed to provide companies with a scalable approach to onboarding, training and workforce development through flexible, industry-recognized education as demand for qualified technicians continues to grow.

More information about the Certified Alarm Technician (CAT) Level 1 program, including enrollment details, is available on the course enrollment page.