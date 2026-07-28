SIA OSDP Verified Program Surpasses 200 Validated Products

The SIA OSDP Verified program provides third-party testing to validate product conformance with the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) announced that more than 200 device models have achieved SIA OSDP Verified status through its testing program, which validates device conformance to the SIA Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard.

OSDP is an access control communications protocol standard designed to improve interoperability, add advanced functionality and support AES-128 encryption. The standard is used by many manufacturers and supports access control installations requiring advanced security, including government applications that follow FIPS 201-3 requirements.

“Since its launch in April 2020, the SIA OSDP Verified program has tested and validated 222 products from 32 companies and brands — substantial progress in six years, highlighting the market need and the program’s success,” said Cameron Walker-Miller, director of standards and technology at SIA. “The program now has representation in nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and we’re seeing growing enthusiasm across domestic and international participation.”

Products that complete the verification process are listed on the SIA OSDP Verified Product List and may display the SIA OSDP Verified mark in marketing materials. The third-party testing program is intended to provide integrators, specifiers and end users with confidence that verified products meet the requirements of the OSDP standard.

As of July, 46 access control units and nine peripheral devices have been recognized as OSDP Verified, according to SIA. The association also announced that IDmachines has been renewed as the testing provider for the OSDP Verified program.

The OSDP Verified program was established to provide an authoritative source of verified OSDP solutions as adoption of the protocol increased across the security industry and to address confusion surrounding unverified claims of OSDP compliance.