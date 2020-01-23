RS2 gears up for 2020 Annual Conference

Event aimed at strengthening company’s relationship with existing partners, introducing latest tech advancements

RS2 Technologies
Jan 23rd, 2020
RS2 Technologies will host its 2020 Annual Conference on Feb. 11-14 in Cape Coral, Fla.
Munster, Ind., Jan. 22, 2020 — RS2 Technologies, the technology leader of advanced access control solutions, will host its 2020 Annual Conference on Feb. 11-14, aimed at strengthening its relationships with existing partners and introducing the company’s latest technological advancements. The conference theme, “Set Sail for Sales,” encompasses the event’s goal of setting up RS2 partners with the tools, resources and information they need to be successful now and in the future.

For more than 10 years, RS2 Technologies has hosted its Annual Conference as a way to meet face-to-face with current and potential partners. With dedicated education sessions covering a variety of topics, the conference is an opportunity for thought leaders from across the industry and including RS2’s dealer network to come together to discuss the latest innovations, trends and industry initiatives that are changing the face of the market. During the event, RS2 leadership will also provide a roadmap of their trajectory through 2023 and recognize top dealers of 2019.

“We are always excited to hold our annual conference and have the opportunity to meet with our great partners, but this year is especially significant,” said David Barnard, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, RS2 Technologies. “This year’s conference is bigger, with more content than ever before. We are looking forward to the great conversations and partnerships that will naturally ensue, as well as learning more from outside perspectives on how RS2 can further promote innovation within the market.”

WHO: RS2 Technologies

WHAT: 2020 RS2 Technologies Annual Conference

WHEN: Feb. 11-14, 2020

WHERE: Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village, Cape Coral, Fla.

