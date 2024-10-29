Accessia to showcase UWB access control and location services technology at ISC East

Accessia, a next-gen workplace access, experience, and analytics technology provider, will showcase its ultra-wideband (UWB) hands-free workplace access control and location services at ISC East this November.

Accessia’s ultra-wideband (UWB) cloud access control brings to workplaces the same frictionless experience as keyless car entry and offers several advantages over solutions that use traditional Bluetooth alone:

UWB enables a true hands-free experience, allowing seamless access even when a phone is in the user’s pocket and without the need to tap, wave, or swipe.

UWB technology delivers a more secure and precise range compared to Bluetooth alone, helping to protect from man in the middle (MITM) attacks. Its wider frequency band also makes it more difficult for unauthorized users to intercept or jam the signal.

Accessia’s location services technology uses beacons to send signals to users' phones, generating accurate location data that provides more insight than traditional badge swipe data. This technology is ideal for a wide range of applications that go beyond security, including:

Emergency response: Designed to make roll call and lockdown more efficient and effective with a ‘last-seen’ location for each user.

Room usage monitoring: Employees can see current availability for meeting rooms in the Accessia workplace app, and managers can correlate meeting room bookings with actual attendance, helping to easily identify ghost bookings or inappropriate room use.

Facilities management: Live occupancy can signal where to pause HVAC services when a space is empty, while usage insights help improve operational efficiency by revealing which heavily used areas need cleaning.

Space optimization: Insights can be used to help organizations better understand room utilization, allowing them to optimize room types and capacity.

People management: Insights allow HR teams to easily report on hybrid working patterns and identify changes in on-site attendance.

Accessia technology is easy to deploy and integrates with an organization’s existing tech stack, including ASSA ABLOY Aperio wireless locks and Eagle Eye and Rhombus video solutions. Further, Accessia offers a full suite of webhooks, APIs, and an access control and location services SDK, allowing customers to add further value to their existing technology.

“We are thrilled to showcase our UWB and location services at ISC East,” said Mark Loney, CEO at Accessia. “Our technology is game-changing for organizations that need to protect assets and employees and are looking for a cutting-edge solution. ISC East provides the perfect platform to share these innovations.”

To learn more about Accessia and its UWB and location services, visit stand 314 at ISC East in Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (New York City) from November 20-21, or visit www.accessia.com.