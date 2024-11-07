DMP partners with Wavelynx to introduce mobile wallet integration for Virtual Keypad

Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) has released a new update to Virtual Keypad, which introduces mobile wallet credentials powered by Wavelynx. This update brings the latest in mobile credential technology to the DMP line of access control products and services.

“Adding this functionality to Virtual Keypad allows DMP dealers to offer the latest in access credential technologies without the burden of deploying multiple processes and apps,” said Warren Hill, executive director of product management at DMP. “Customers are able to upgrade their access control with the app they already use to manage their systems.”

Virtual Keypad is a software platform developed and supported by DMP that allows end users to easily and conveniently manage all aspects of their security and access control systems. Having mobile wallet credentials integrated into Virtual Keypad paves the way for future credential management. Mobile wallet credentials enhance security across facilities and introduce a new level of convenience, reflecting society’s shift toward mobile-based solutions for all aspects of daily life.

“Our partnership with DMP to power their mobile wallet credential and reader solution reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative and secure access solutions for customers,” said Rob Lydic, president of Wavelynx. “Together, we’re providing users with greater flexibility while upholding the highest security standards in modern access control.”

Mobile wallet credentials allow users to add their access credentials to Apple and Google devices, enabling them to use their phones for access control when used with compatible readers, like the new DMP multi-technology readers powered by Wavelynx. While Bluetooth credentials rely on a device’s Bluetooth communication, wallet credentials use the NFC technology found in most modern smartphones. This NFC technology is the same secure and reliable system used for tap-to-pay transactions. With this technology, the credential will grant access even if the Virtual Keypad app is not running—and works even when the phone is not charged.

A new, more flexible option for purchasing credentials is also being implemented with the introduction of this service. DMP Dealers can sign up for a monthly subscription to a pool of reusable credentials.