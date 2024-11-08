Zenitel receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the OpenAccess Alliance Program

Zenitel today announced that its new Zenitel Connect Pro platform has received LenelS2 factory certification as part of the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). The new Zenitel Connect Pro system interfaces with the LenelS2 OnGuard access control system, providing customers with solutions for a unified and scalable enterprise security platform.

“Zenitel has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. The interface between the Zenitel products and the OnGuard system provides customers with the ability to integrate intelligent communications into their security solutions,” said John Marchioli, OAAP product management, LenelS2. “We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.”

“We are thrilled to feature the OnGuard interface as part of the initial launch of Zenitel Connect Pro, Zenitel's next-generation intelligent communication platform,” said Kelly Lake, Director of Strategic Alliances, Zenitel. “With a focus on simplified deployment and cybersecurity, Zenitel Connect Pro simplifies business communication and security operations. We continue to remain proud of our long-lasting relationship with LenelS2, and we look forward to providing our joint customers with cutting-edge, integrated solutions well into the future.”

Designed to simplify safety and security operations, Zenitel Connect Pro offers seamless integration, scalability, and management of services through its open standards design. Its interface provides real-time insights and enhanced situational awareness.