Wavelynx expands into Middle East and North Africa with new office in Dubai

Wavelynx Technologies today announced the launch of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) operations, appointing Vishal Khullar, Director of Business Development, as head of the region.

"At Wavelynx, we're committed to providing our customers, including those in the MENA region, with tailored access control solutions," said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx Technologies. "Our advanced technology helps businesses secure their facilities and embrace the opportunities of a digital future."

The MENA region is experiencing a surge in demand for access control systems due to growing urbanization. As cities expand and security concerns rise, access control systems are becoming essential for managing access in commercial settings. These systems play a vital role in enhancing property security and preventing unauthorized access, making them a priority for companies seeking to protect employee safety, data, and assets.

To deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of the MENA region, Wavelynx is collaborating with leading partners, including ACRE, AMAG, Genetec, and Tyco/JCI. By leveraging their expertise and market knowledge, Wavelynx is helping clients seamlessly integrate existing systems into the company's open and secure access control platform.