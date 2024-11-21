Explore customizable door control solutions with Dortronics at ISC East 2024

New York, NY (November 20, 2024) – Dortronics Systems Inc., an industry leader in off-the-shelf and customized door control solutions, invites ISC East attendees to visit booth #831 to discuss tailored door control solutions for specialized applications. Dortronics’ expertise includes fabricating advanced door control panels and interlocking systems, with U.S.-based manufacturing enabling customized solutions for complex needs, such as sallyport gates, overhead doors, and pharma-grade airlocks. These innovations meet a broad range of facility security requirements and are designed for high-security and industrial environments.

“We’re excited to highlight our custom capabilities at ISC East, where attendees can come by and discuss unique, application-driven solutions,” said John FitzPatrick, President of Dortronics Systems, Inc. “From sallyport control consoles to multi-portal entry panels, we design and manufacture with adaptability and client needs in mind. Each panel and console we fabricate showcases our approach to quality and precision.”

Discover Dortronics’ solutions at ISC East:

Advanced Door Interlock Controllers : The 48500 Series 5-Door Controller and the 48900 Series 9-Door Controller provide efficient, single-board control for door interlock and mantrap systems. These PLC-powered controllers eliminate the need for complex software, offering streamlined configuration and operation. Both controllers are access control compatible and available with optional power supply and enclosure options for versatile installation.

: The 48500 Series 5-Door Controller and the 48900 Series 9-Door Controller provide efficient, single-board control for door interlock and mantrap systems. These PLC-powered controllers eliminate the need for complex software, offering streamlined configuration and operation. Both controllers are access control compatible and available with optional power supply and enclosure options for versatile installation. Extensive Range of Push Buttons : Dortronics offers a variety of push buttons, from LED-illuminated models to specialized lockdown and panic buttons, suited to a range of operational needs including momentary action, adjustable and pneumatic time delays, and key resets. Waterproof options, such as the WR5276-HD22, are designed to withstand high-moisture environments, featuring a neoprene gasket and IP-66 rating ideal for clean rooms and similar spaces.

: Dortronics offers a variety of push buttons, from LED-illuminated models to specialized lockdown and panic buttons, suited to a range of operational needs including momentary action, adjustable and pneumatic time delays, and key resets. Waterproof options, such as the WR5276-HD22, are designed to withstand high-moisture environments, featuring a neoprene gasket and IP-66 rating ideal for clean rooms and similar spaces. Custom Fabrication Capabilities: With its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, Dortronics offers extensive custom fabrication options to meet specific project needs. Solutions range from laser-etched switches and engraved, paint-filled lettering to custom-sized plates and annunciators, available in practically any configuration for your unique application.

Dortronics’ U.S.-based production allows for virtually limitless customization, enabling the design and fabrication of control solutions in any size, shape, or specification required.

Visit Dortronics at ISC East booth #831 to explore the full range of their customized and turnkey door control options and see how they partner with clients to address unique facility challenges.

For more information, visit www.dortronics.com or contact [email protected].