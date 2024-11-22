Wavelynx ranked 324 on Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 500

Wavelynx Technologies today announced it ranked 324 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Wavelynx grew 361% during this period.

Wavelynx’s president, Rob Lydic, credits the company’s growing product suite and expanded partnerships with the company’s 361% revenue growth. He said, “We are honored to be named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, recognizing Wavelynx as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies. Our growth is a testament to our commitment to innovation, driven by the launch of new products and the strength of strategic partnerships.”

