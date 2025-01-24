ASSA ABLOY acquires InVue in the US

ASSA ABLOY has acquired InVue, a US-based provider of precision-engineered connected asset protection and access control solutions. The company enables tailor-made security solutions for a broad spectrum of industries and retailers.

"I am very pleased to welcome the InVue team to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to grow our business through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"InVue is a global technology provider at the forefront of innovative security solutions for protecting assets in the retail business. InVue is an excellent addition to Global Solutions; the acquisition will expand our core capabilities across access control and asset protection globally. I look forward to working with InVue's successful and experienced team," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

InVue was founded in 1986 and has some 260 employees. The main office is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, US.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MUSD 165 (approx. MSEK 1,850) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

