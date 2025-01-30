Paxton announces new U.S. headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina

Adam Stroud, Paxton’s CEO, said, “Paxton’s new U.S. headquarters has been built to a world-class standard. It reflects the scale of our ambition and belief in Greenville as a fantastic hub to recruit talented people and service business growth in the North American market. We anticipate a rapid expansion of our technology manufacturing capability and delivery of associated services, generating jobs in the local community.”

The new 29,000-square-foot Paxton U.S. headquarters building has been designed for the evolving needs and expectations of Paxton’s customers and colleagues. It houses Paxton’s U.S. manufacturing facility, installer training venues, and Paxton’s U.S. customer support team. The new head office is located at 155 Global Drive in Greenville, SC.

“We are pleased to welcome Paxton Access to the city of Greenville and congratulate them on this announcement. As a company that is dedicated to ‘security made simple,’ Paxton Access will perfectly complement the innovative spirit that Greenville prides itself on. We are looking forward to celebrating the continued success of their growth in our community," said City of Greenville Mayor Knox White.

“It’s always exciting to see an international organization choose to grow and now expand U.S. operations in Greenville County, as it proves that we have provided the pro-business environment, top talent and essential ingredients for them to flourish. We salute Paxton Security for this decision to expand operations here and wish them continued success,” commented Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows.

Sholto Brotherton-Ratcliffe, Paxton’s owner, said, “This new building is a physical representation of Paxton’s intent in Greenville and the U.S. market. It is not only a wonderful place to be in the present, but it also leaves ample headroom for growth and success in the future.”