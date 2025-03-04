Ben Brydges, EVP dormakaba North America, joins Safetrust's Board of Directors

Safetrust announced that Ben Brydges, Executive Vice President—dormakaba North America, has joined its Board of Directors. Brydges joins as the Preferred Director following dormakaba’s recent strategic investment in the company.

Brydges's deep expertise in security, access control, and business strategy strengthens Safetrust’s commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships. As the dormakaba Designee, he will play a key role in shaping the company’s next growth phase.

“Safetrust is transforming how people, things, and resources interact, solving today’s security challenges while preparing for the digital future,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. “Ben’s leadership, combined with dormakaba’s expertise in smart, sustainable access solutions, reinforces our shared vision for a more secure and connected world. We are excited to have him on our board as we continue driving innovation and operational efficiency for our customers.”

“Together with Safetrust, we are augmenting each other’s strengths to advance innovation in access technology, enhance security, and create meaningful growth,” Brydges said. “I look forward to contributing to the board to strengthen our strategic collaboration and help guide the business to its next growth tier.”

For more information about Safetrust and its leadership team, visit www.safetrust.com.