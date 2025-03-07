Hirsch achieves federal access control compliance with GSA APL approvals

Following a rigorous evaluation through the GSA APL FIPS 201 Evaluation Program, Hirsch’s high-security solutions have been officially recognized for their compliance with FIPS 201 standards. This approval confirms their adherence to federal identity, credentialing, and access management (FICAM) physical access control system (PACS) security requirements, reinforcing their role in securing federal facilities and high-assurance environments.

With this certification, Velocity 3.8.6 and ScrambleFactor SF.3 are now designated as 13.02 compliant on idmanagement.gov, demonstrating their reliability and adherence to stringent federal requirements.

What This Means for Government Agencies and High-Security Facilities

ScrambleFactor SF.3: The award-winning reader supports up to three-factor authentication, ensuring compatibility with CAC, PIV, PIV-I, and TWIC credentials, as well as PIN, contact, contactless, and fingerprint biometric authentication.

FIPS 201 Compliance: Velocity 3.8.6 delivers a robust framework for security protocols and access authentication, enabling government agencies to meet federal security mandates with confidence.

Hardware Compatibility: Velocity 3.8.6 integrates with Hirsch’s Mx Series Controllers and uTrust TS Readers, providing secure PKI authentication and ensuring flexible, scalable deployment options for federal agencies, defense contractors, and high-security facilities.

“The approval of Velocity 3.8.6 and ScrambleFactor SF.3 highlights our commitment to government-grade security,” said Mark Allen, CEO at Hirsch. “The GSA APL listing ensures customers can confidently deploy FICAM-compliant, high-assurance access control solutions.”