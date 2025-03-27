Paxton's new Greenville HQ opens doors for Tech Tour attendees

The security technology manufacturer Paxton is now hosting Paxton Tech Tour sessions at the company’s newly built US headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Paxton Tech Tour is a free half-day commercial and technical experience that introduces security installers and integrators to Paxton’s extensive security product line. Featuring live demos, hands-on product experience, exclusive access to discounted products, and free software, installers won’t want to miss it.

Gareth O’Hara, Chief Commercial Officer of Paxton, commented, “We are delighted to be welcoming installers to our brand-new US headquarters. It has been built to a world-class standard and reflects the scale of our ambition and belief in Greenville as a fantastic hub for Paxton.

“Installers that attend the tech tour get a combination of commercial and practical sessions designed to help grow their business. There’s something for everyone, from technical experts to business owners. It is the perfect chance to discuss business opportunities with our team and plan upcoming installations."

Attendees will get to check out the latest Net2 developments, discover the combined video and access control platform Paxton10, learn about PaxLock wireless electronic door handles, and experience Paxton’s video intercom system Entry with the recently released Paxton Entry app.

Every installer who attends will receive $765 MSRP Net2 Pro software for free and an exclusive installer gift box worth over $50. Additionally, attendees will gain access to heavily discounted Paxton demo equipment, enhancing their ability to demonstrate Paxton’s products to potential customers.

Each security installation company that attends will receive 100 Paxton Rewards points, which can be redeemed for various benefits. They’ll also get a free catered lunch and a tour of Paxton’s new, state-of-the-art headquarters. Furthermore, they’ll have the opportunity to explore the Customer Experience Room, a space where installers can showcase Paxton products through live demonstrations to their own customers.

There are also Paxton Tech Tour sessions being held across the United States. Reserve your free ticket now.