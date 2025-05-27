ZKTeco USA opens NYC Experience Center

ZKTeco USA has opened its newest Experience Center in New York City.



The new Experience Center, strategically located at 333 West 39th Street, New York, NY, will offer an immersive environment where visitors can directly interact with ZKTeco USA's latest technologies. This includes live demonstrations of access control systems, turnstiles, visitor management systems, intercoms, and more.



“As our business continues its upward trajectory and our product lines expand, establishing this enhanced experiential center in the New York City market is a necessity,” says Manish Dalal, President & Founder of ZKTeco USA. “It allows us to directly connect with our partners and clients, providing them with a tangible understanding of the power, versatility, and integration capabilities of our comprehensive security solutions.”

Visitors to the Experience Center will have the opportunity to:

Witness Live Product Demonstrations: Experience the full functionality and seamless integration capabilities of ZKTeco USA's extensive and diverse product portfolio.

Engage with Product Experts: Connect directly with ZKTeco USA's knowledgeable team to discuss specific security challenges and discover tailored, effective solutions.

Explore Integrated Solutions: Gain a comprehensive understanding of how ZKTeco technologies can effortlessly integrate with existing security and IT infrastructure, creating unified and efficient systems.

Attend Training Sessions and Workshops: Participate in informative educational events designed to deepen understanding of advanced security technologies and industry best practices.

