    Camden Door Controls welcomes Darin Martin as new Marketing Manager

    June 5, 2025
    In this new role, Darin aims to lead Camden’s marketing initiatives into a new era of growth and expansion in all markets.
    Camden Door Controls Inc., a provider of door activation, access control solutions, and locking products, announced Darin Martin as its new Marketing Manager.

    Darin previously spent 10 years working with B2B suppliers for the construction, structural engineering, specifier, architecture, and design communities and is set to lead Camden’s marketing initiatives into a new era of growth and expansion in all markets.

    "It’s exciting to be given the opportunity to work with a market-leading brand with a 35-year history of product innovation and development,” said Martin.

