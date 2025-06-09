Zentra completes integration with Schlage XE360 Series

Allegion US will showcase the integration of Schlage XE360 electronic locks with Zentra, an access control solution for property managers and facility executives, at Apartmentalize.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of Schlage XE360 products with Zentra, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative security solutions," said John Goodwin, Vice President, General Manager, Multi-Family Access at Allegion. "The XE360 Series, with its ability to accommodate any style of opening on a multifamily property, combined with Zentra's cloud technology, sets a new standard for property management excellence."

The Schlage XE360 Series offers configurations in tubular, mortise, mortise deadbolt, and exit trims, plus matching levers and finishes. The FleX Module allows the XE360 Series to be easily upgraded in the field to allow migration from an offline to a real-time connected solution. This pairing is ideal for resident units, perimeter exits, and amenity spaces.

"The integration of Schlage XE360 with Zentra is more than just a technological advancement—it's a step forward in simplifying and enhancing access management for multifamily properties," said Nate Spitz, Allegion General Manager, Locks and Access Solutions. "By combining the reliability of the XE360 Series with Zentra's cloud-based capabilities, we're providing property managers with the tools they need to adapt to evolving demands in security and connectivity."

Visit Zentra at Booth #906 at Apartmentalize in Las Vegas from June 11-13 to see this integration in action.