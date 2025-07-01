Dormakaba Acquires TANlock to Expand Data Center Access Control Offerings

Dormakaba announced the acquisition of TANlock GmbH, a German provider of high-security access solutions, in a move aimed at expanding its presence in the data center and critical infrastructure markets. The transaction was completed on July 1.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Georgensgmünd, Germany, TANlock specializes in intelligent access control systems designed to secure server cabinets. The company’s solutions include electromechanical rack locks, modular authentication devices, and IP readers, all of which integrate with existing IT infrastructures. TANlock’s offerings are scalable, compatible with third-party access control platforms, and suited for both retrofits and new deployments.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our global vertical market strategy for data centers,” said dormakaba CEO Till Reuter. “It will reinforce our offering within critical infrastructure and will provide attractive growth opportunities.”

Through the acquisition, dormakaba aims to enhance its data center portfolio by integrating complementary technologies and capitalizing on its global sales network, with a focus on growth in the U.S. market and strengthening existing distribution channels.

The companies did not disclose financial details of the transaction. TANlock employs approximately 30 professionals and will become part of dormakaba’s broader effort to expand its reach in key verticals.