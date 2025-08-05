HID Debuts FIDO Credentials for Stronger Enterprise Authentication

HID has announced a new line of FIDO-certified credentials powered by the new Enterprise Passkey Management (EPM) solution.

New research from FIDO Alliance shows that while 87% of enterprises are adopting passkeys, nearly half of those that are yet to deploy cite complexity and cost concerns as primary barriers. HID’s solution streamlines the shift to passwordless authentication.

The expanded portfolio delivers phishing-resistant authentication with enterprise-grade lifecycle management, making scalable passwordless security accessible to organizations of all sizes. The solution works across diverse work environments while reducing IT support requirements through centralized visibility and control.

"Phishing-resistant authentication isn't one-size-fits-all. It's a journey, and we're here to help enterprises along the way," said Sean Dyon, Vice President & Head of the Authentication Business Unit at HID. "Rolling out passkeys isn't just about issuing devices; it is about giving security teams the tools to manage them at the enterprise scale, with the same precision as the rest of the identity stack. Our next-generation portfolio delivers both the hardware diversity and FIDO management capabilities organizations need to deploy and manage passkeys at scale."

With HID’s Enterprise Passkey Management, you can:

Remotely initiate and manage provisioning—Issue FIDO credentials on behalf of users to reduce manual effort and end-user training requirements.

Gain full lifecycle visibility—Manage issuance, revocation, and audit trails at scale to support compliance and operational efficiency.

Through the expanded Crescendo line, there are three new purpose-built authenticators designed to meet diverse enterprise requirements:

Crescendo Keys—Redesigned in response to market feedback for improved ergonomics, usability, and accessibility. Supports FIDO2, PKI, and OATH with remote PIN reset.

Crescendo Cards — A single, universal credential—a corporate badge that offers both physical access to facilities and passwordless access to digital enterprise resources. Available as dual-interface or contactless cards, with support for FIDO, PKI, OATH, and other key physical access technologies.

OMNIKEY 5022 Contactless Reader—A FIDO reader for authentication to PCs and workstations.

All devices are fully compatible with Microsoft Entra ID and many other major identity providers, enabling seamless deployment within existing enterprise infrastructure.

This one-card solution provides FIDO-based, passwordless access to business applications and physical spaces to increase workforce productivity through simplified deployment and management.

Seos FIDO-Enabled Card — Combines Seos physical access technology with phishing-resistant FIDO 2.1 authentication in a secure, single credential.

MIFARE DESFire EV3 FIDO-Enabled Card—Integrates advanced DESFire EV3 smart card technology with FIDO 2.1 support for unified access.

For more information, visit the website.