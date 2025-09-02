Portnox and SentinelOne Forge Zero Trust Access Partnership

Portnox, a provider of zero trust access control solutions, announced an integration partnership with SentinelOne that will unify network access enforcement and endpoint protection for organizations.

Portnox Cloud, the organization’s cloud-native unified access control platform, will integrate SentinelOne’s threat prevention and hunting capabilities to unlock a suite of features, including “suspicious behavior” device blocks and quarantines, improved cyber risk posture assessment, and endpoint detection and response.

The integration will serve as a crucial step in providing “comprehensive ecosystem continuity,” wherein SentinelOne will defend identities and endpoints while Portnox ensures that only trusted devices can access sensitive or critical networks and applications.

Denny LeCompte, Portnox CEO, emphasized the importance of a “unified and responsive security stack,” stating that the combination of Portnox’s granular access control and SentinelOne’s autonomous detection and response will allow organizations to “enforce zero trust principles not just faster, but smarter.”

"Following our recent integration with CrowdStrike, this partnership with SentinelOne is the latest step in our commitment to help customers build a robust security ecosystem,” LeCompte added.

Joint Portnox-SentinelOne customers will have immediate access to the integrated solution.

For more information on the integration, please visit https://www.portnox.com/solutions/edr-xdr/.