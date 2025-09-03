ICT and KONE Partner to Integrate Protege GX With KONE Office Flow

Integrated Control Technology and KONE announced the integration of ICT’s Protege GX system with KONE Office Flow, delivering a unified solution for access control and elevator management in commercial buildings.

The collaboration combines ICT’s expertise in intelligent access control, intrusion detection and building automation with KONE’s people flow solutions. The integration is said to synchronize user records across both systems, allowing centralized and automated building management. Access details such as elevator cars, floors and control panels are populated within the Protege GX interface, enabling precise programming of access levels, schedules, expiration dates and credentials.

The system supports KONE features including destination control and direct elevator call. Destination control groups passengers traveling to the same floors, minimizing travel time and lobby congestion, while direct elevator call automatically dispatches an elevator to a user’s assigned floor.

Key benefits highlighted in the announcement include:

Streamlined operations by eliminating the need to manage separate systems.

Reduced workload through simplified administrative tasks and fewer redundancies.

Enhanced security with centralized control for doors, turnstiles, and elevators, along with synchronized access event tracking.

Improved user experience with a single credential for both doors and elevators.

“This collaboration with KONE is an exciting step forward in intelligent building management,” said Sarah Thompson, chief product officer at ICT. “By integrating Protege GX with KONE Office Flow, we’re delivering a solution that combines streamlined operations, heightened security, and a superior user experience. It’s the future of smarter, safer and more connected buildings.”

The companies state that the integration is designed to address challenges faced by modern commercial properties, including managing high traffic, ensuring strong security and improving tenant satisfaction.