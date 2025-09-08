Hanwha Vision Launches OnCAFE Cloud-Based Access Control Platform

Hanwha Vision has introduced OnCAFE (Cloud Access for Everyone), a cloud-hosted Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) platform that expands the company’s cloud-based security solutions portfolio. Said to be designed for simplicity, scalability and cost efficiency, OnCAFE aims to reduce the challenges commonly associated with system initialization, device, user and software management.

Developed entirely by Hanwha Vision’s new software engineering team, OnCAFE eliminates the need for dedicated on-site servers and costly IT infrastructure. The platform features an open API that connects with video or monitoring systems and integrates with Hanwha Vision’s WAVE VMS and OnCloud camera-to-cloud VMS platforms.

“OnCAFE was built from the ground up to remove operational barriers without sacrificing performance, delivering the most user-friendly access control system on the market,” said Tom Cook, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Operations, North America, at Hanwha Vision. “Users never have to worry about server crashes, disaster recovery plans or ongoing software maintenance. We’re building a suite of fully integrated security, surveillance and facility management tools, enabling organizations to configure and maintain surveillance systems tailored to their unique needs.”

The platform provides administrators with centralized management of credentials, access rights and door activity through a mobile and web interface. New access points can be added by connecting additional controllers, similar to the addition of IP cameras in surveillance systems.

Key features of OnCAFE include:

Centralized control for single or multi-location sites

“Single pane of glass” dashboard for monitoring alarms and entities

Direct-to-cloud communication with no on-premise servers required

The system also delivers unified identity management, AI-enhanced schedules, real-time hardware configuration diagrams, comprehensive audit and compliance reports, and a mobile app for remote management. OnCAFE natively integrates with OnCloud and Wisenet WAVE VMS.

For hardware, OnCAFE supports Azure Access Technologies open controllers, Hanwha IP controllers with patented OSDP Flex Inputs, onboard fire alarm disconnects and interoperable architecture with industry standards such as OSDP Verified, ONVIF Profile A&C and SUNAPI. Bundled solutions are available with Wavelynx Apex readers and physical or mobile credentials, including Wallet.

Hanwha Vision describes OnCAFE as a disruptive solution for access control, designed to drive adoption of cloud-based systems among organizations seeking alternatives to complex and costly on-premise options. The company will showcase the new platform at GSX 2025 (Booth #2326) with live demonstrations and presentations.