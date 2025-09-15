Salto North America Names Bob Wilkins Director of Marketing and Category Management

Salto North America has appointed Bob Wilkins as Director of Marketing and Category Management, adding depth to its leadership team as the company expands its access control business in the region.

Based in St. Louis, Wilkins will oversee marketing strategy and category management while helping position the SALTO WECOSYSTEM portfolio in North America. His responsibilities include brand visibility, partner support, and aligning offerings with market needs.

Salto North America Sales Strategy Director Colin DePree stated that Bob will play a key role in "strengthening Salto's position as they continue focusing on solution-oriented offerings."

"Bob's efforts will focus on ensuring the SALTO WECOSYSTEM is well-positioned in the marketplace, supporting our partners' growth, and driving growth through brand awareness and activation across the industry," DePree said.

Wilkins joins with more than two decades of experience in commercial hardware, product strategy, and marketing. Most recently, he was senior vice president of marketing and product development at Hager Companies, where he led product teams and directed market-aligned growth strategies. Earlier roles at Hager included leadership in pricing strategy, design engineering, and communications.

He holds both a master's degree in marketing and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Alabama.

"I can't express how excited I am to join Salto and have the opportunity to work with the talented people throughout the organization, but specifically with the marketing and category management teams," Wilkins said. "The Salto culture, along with the products and solution offerings, made the decision to join the company a no-brainer, and I look forward to being an integral part of future growth and expansion."