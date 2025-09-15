Gallagher Security Names Matt Butts EVP of the Americas

Gallagher Security announced the appointment of industry veteran Matt Butts as Executive Vice President of the Americas, effective September 15. As EVP, Matt will oversee Gallagher’s North, Central, and South American operations, guiding regional strategy efforts as the company expands its presence.

“I see Gallagher as a company with the capability and solutions to play a much bigger role across the Americas,” he commented. “The momentum already created in this region is inspiring, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Matt brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the security and software industries to Gallagher. He has held leadership roles at Johnson Controls, Tyco Integrated Security, ADT, and, most recently, Transact Campus, where he worked as Senior Director of Global Security Sales.

Gallagher’s Chief Executive, Mark Junge, cited Matt’s “passion for innovation and ability to inspire teams” as the qualities that cement his effective leadership.

“I’m confident Matt will make this role his own in a way that furthers our global vision,” said Mark. “He brings dynamic energy and genuine passion to the role, and most importantly, his core values are aligned with our mission to protect what matters most.”

According to Matt, people are the company’s greatest asset. Therefore, his leadership strategy entails “empowering people and fostering a culture where teams can do their best work.”

“I believe that when people feel trusted, supported, and inspired, they achieve remarkable results,” said Matt. “At Gallagher, I see an opportunity to harness that kind of energy to deliver real impact for our end customers and partners.”

Matt will join the rest of Gallagher’s regional team at Booth 3339 during GSX 2025 from September 29 to October 1, inviting all attendees to say hello.