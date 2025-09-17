Portnox Names Former BeyondTrust CEO Matt Dircks to Board of Directors

Portnox has appointed Matt Dircks to its Board of Directors as the company works to expand its zero trust access control platform and broaden its market presence.

"Matt's track record of successfully growing cloud-based security companies and his deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape make him an incredible asset to our board," said Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox.

Dircks, who became CEO of Appfire earlier this year after serving on its board since 2021, brings more than 25 years of experience leading software firms through periods of growth and product expansion.

He previously spent eight years as CEO of BeyondTrust and now serves as that company’s Executive Chairman. During his tenure, BeyondTrust developed into a major player in privileged access management and widened its portfolio to meet enterprise cybersecurity requirements.

"Portnox is at a pivotal point in its journey," commented Dircks. "I'm excited to work with the Portnox team to help accelerate their mission and bring their capabilities to even more businesses around the globe."

Portnox said Dircks will advise its leadership team on go-to-market strategy and scaling efforts. He joins a board that also includes Rod Favaron, Jon Seeber, Nick Stoffregen, and CEO Denny LeCompte.