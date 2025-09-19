Integrated Control Technology Opens New Canadian Headquarters in Vaughan

To commemorate the occasion, ICT threw a party that saw guests connect with company leadership, enjoy a catered dinner, and participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. ICT CEO Andy Bane, however, emphasized that the company’s growth in North America is about more than expanding their reach.

“This is our commitment to strengthening our local teams so that we can better serve our partners, remain easy to work with, deliver high value, and stand as a trusted partner in their success,” Bane said.

Find ICT’s new office at 6750 Langstaff Road, Unit 7, Vaughan, Ontario, L4H 5K2, Canada.

For more information or to inquire about interview availability, please contact Nikki Williams, North American Regional Marketing Manager at ICT, at [email protected] or 303-715-8067.