ICT Launches Integrations Marketplace to Simplify Connected Security Solutions

Integrated Control Technology (ICT) today announced the launch of the ICT Integrations Marketplace: a centralized online resource showcasing a growing ecosystem of partner integrations designed to streamline operations, enhance building intelligence, and deliver tailored solutions for security integration partners.

The ICT Integrations Marketplace provides a clear, accessible overview of available plug-and-play integrations with ICT solutions. Covering intercoms, building management systems, lockers, workplace safety, video management, and more, ICT aims to empower organizations to unify multiple technologies into one intelligent platform.

"Our technical integration partners have built an incredible range of integrated solutions to support smarter security systems and streamlined operations," said Josh Baker, Integrations Product Manager at ICT. "The Integrations Marketplace centralizes these options, making them easier to access and clearly showcases possibilities. From seamless storage solutions and advanced visitor management to elevator and video management integrations, the Marketplace brings it all together in one place."

Key Benefits of the ICT Integrations Marketplace:

Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Pre-built integrations reduce complexity and save time.

Pre-built integrations reduce complexity and save time. Interoperable Technology: ICT's open platform supports seamless communication across third-party systems.

ICT's open platform supports seamless communication across third-party systems. Custom Integration Tools: Flexible toolkits enable organizations to design tailored solutions.

Flexible toolkits enable organizations to design tailored solutions. Future-Ready Flexibility: Easily scale and adapt as security and building needs evolve.

To visit the new ICT Partner Integrations Marketplace, visit https://info.ict.co/partner-integrationsmarketplace.