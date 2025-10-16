Azure Access Technology Names Joseph Grillo to Board of Directors

Azure Access Technology, a U.S.-based manufacturer of enterprise-grade access control hardware platforms, has appointed industry veteran Joseph Grillo to its Board of Directors.

Grillo, a recognized leader in the electronic security and identification industry, brings more than 30 years of experience in driving growth and innovation across the security technology sector.

Azure Access Technology enables software-focused enterprises to build customized access control solutions using its flexible, open-architecture hardware platform and comprehensive SDK, designed to accelerate integration and support proprietary development.

“Joseph’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Azure Access’ growth journey,” said Evan Zinger, Executive Vice President of Azure Access Technology. “His deep industry expertise, entrepreneurial leadership and track record of scaling security businesses globally will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to become a leader in the enterprise access control space.”

Grillo is best known for founding ACRE in 2012, a platform for strategic acquisitions in the electronic security market. ACRE’s portfolio included Mercury Security, which under Grillo’s leadership achieved rapid growth and expanded its market reach. Prior to ACRE, Grillo held senior roles at HID, where he participated in a 1995 management buyout and served as President, growing the company from a $15 million enterprise into a $100 million industry leader before its sale to ASSA ABLOY in 2001. He later led ASSA ABLOY’s $750 million Global Technology Division and served as President and Board Member of the Security Industry Association (SIA) from 1998 to 2007.

“I’m excited to join Azure Access Technology at such a pivotal time,” stated Grillo. “I have confidence in the ability of the management team to execute their vision of empowering enterprise software companies with their open, yet customizable access-control product platform. Combined with their commitment to partner support and U.S.-based manufacturing, Azure Access is positioned for substantial growth. I look forward to contributing to Azure Access’ development and market leadership.”

In his new role, Grillo will focus on business development and strategic growth initiatives as Azure Access expands its presence in the security technology marketplace.