ASSA ABLOY Acquires Kentix in Germany

ASSA ABLOY recently announced the acquisition of Kentix GmbH (Kentix), a German designer and manufacturer of monitoring and access control products for use in data centers.

"I am very pleased to welcome Kentix to ASSA ABLOY," said Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. "This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business."

"I am delighted that Kentix will join the EMEIA Division," added Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division Neil Vann. "Their strong expertise in access control products for data centers aligns well to our Digital & Access Solutions segment vision. Kentix will expand our capability in the fast-growing data center segment, delivering an integrated, future-proof security solution that complements our portfolio and positions us well in this critical vertical. We welcome the team at Kentix to the ASSA ABLOY family."

Kentix was established in 2008 and currently has 40 employees. The main office and factory are located in Idar-Oberstein, Germany.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 8 (approx. MSEK 90) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.