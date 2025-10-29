Ai-RGUS Expands Unified Device Monitoring with ProdataKey (PDK) Access Control Integration

Ai-RGUS today announced a new integration with ProdataKey (PDK) access control systems, expanding its capability to monitor a wide array of network-connected devices through a single, unified interface. With this addition, Ai-RGUS can now oversee access control systems, network speakers, intercoms, routers, smart plugs, power supplies, and PoE devices from a single platform.

The integration goes beyond basic connectivity checks, providing deep operational visibility into access control systems. Security teams can receive advanced alerts for critical events, including doors held open longer than authorized and unauthorized access attempts.

Comprehensive access control visibility

The PDK integration focuses on two primary device categories: readers and servers. Key identifying information, including serial numbers, IP addresses, MAC addresses, and firmware versions, is tracked for all connected devices.

Real-time alerts cover connection status changes, major system events, and critical errors, including unstable connections, power irregularities, and battery issues. Security-specific monitoring extends to:

Pass-back violations

Forced alarms

Denied access requests

Duress signals

Card authentication failures

Parsing errors

“Our customers consistently request consolidated monitoring capabilities that eliminate the complexity of managing multiple dashboards and alerting systems,” said Joelle Grunblatt, COO at Ai-RGUS. “By centralizing network device monitoring in Ai-RGUS, we’re enabling faster issue diagnosis, reducing unnecessary truck rolls, and ensuring the right personnel are immediately notified about specific problems.”