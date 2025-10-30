Comelit-PAC Appoints James Pyle as Business Development Manager for the Northwest

Comelit-PAC today announced the appointment of James Pyle as its new Northwest Business Development Manager (BDM). Pyle’s appointment is the latest step in Comelit-PAC’s strategy to continue investment in localized support.

“I’ve admired Comelit-PAC for some time, particularly its capability to combine elegant Italian design with powerful, practical security technology,“ said Pyle. “There’s a genuine drive to support customers–whether that’s helping them win a project, advising on the most efficient system layout, or just being available when they need technical input. That’s the kind of team I’m proud to be part of, and I’m excited to contribute to Comelit-PAC’s continued growth across the Northwest.”

Pyle brings a wealth of experience in the security and building technologies sector to his new role, with a history of collaborating with consultants, installers, and end-users to craft tailored solutions for both residential and commercial applications. As Comelit-PAC’s new BDM, Pyle will primarily focus on Door Entry as a core growth target, though he will also cross over into Access Control and CCTV.

Steve Riley, Division Director at Comelit-PAC, said, “James brings with him a proven track record of building strong customer relationships and supporting projects from concept to completion.

“His appointment reflects our commitment to being a true partner, providing consistent and proactive support across the regions we serve. With Door Entry at the heart of his role, and a strong awareness of how our Access Control and CCTV systems can integrate, he will play an important part in helping customers and end users to “feel secure.””