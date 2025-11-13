Allegion Brands Zentra and Gatewise Debut Wallet-Based Access Control Solutions at OPTECH 2025

Allegion US, a leader in security and access solutions, along with its brands Zentra and Gatewise, will unveil expanded wallet-based access control solutions at OPTECH 2025, taking place November 17–19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Zentra, the first to introduce resident key functionality for Google Wallet, will demonstrate its integrated wallet-based access features paired with the Schlage XE360 smart lock, a full Allegion solution purpose-built for multifamily communities.

Meanwhile, Gatewise will debut its new wallet-based access technology, enabling seamless tap-and-go entry across gates, doors, and amenities using secure digital keys that remain functional even on a low or dead battery.

"Gatewise joining the Allegion family allows us to expand our ability to unify perimeter and in-unit access into one powerful, future-ready strategy for multifamily properties," said John Goodwin, Vice President and General Manager, Multifamily Access at Allegion. "We're excited to show the multifamily industry how wallet-based credentials from Zentra and Gatewise set a new standard—delivering instant and effortless, mobile-first access that delights residents and drives operational excellence from leasing to logistics."

"Our goal is simple: make multifamily living more secure and effortless," added Amit Sherman, Vice President, Multifamily Access at Gatewise. "We're thrilled to introduce Apple and Google Wallet integration—our newest feature designed to make resident access effortless. With a secure virtual key stored directly in a resident's digital wallet, they can enter gates, doors, and amenities with a simple tap using their phone or smartwatch. No app navigation, no face ID, no delays—just instant, seamless access."

Key Benefits Include:

Apple and Android Wallet resident keys for seamless, cross-platform digital access.

Tap-and-go entry with phones or smartwatches—no app navigation required.

Reliable offline access even when a device battery is depleted.

Live Demos & Events:

Multifamily professionals can experience Zentra and Gatewise demos at Booths 123 and 127. Allegion brands will also host an F1-inspired happy hour at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen on November 17, featuring complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live product demonstrations. Registration is open; attendees must RSVP here to receive their invitation.

Attendees can also enter the Operation: Retrofit Refresh Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $20,000 Access Control Overhaul prize package, designed to help multifamily owners modernize their security systems. Entries are accepted at Booth 127 or online at retrofitrefresh.com.