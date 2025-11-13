Isotec Launches IDEAL Access Control Line for Small-Scale Facility Protection

Isotec Security has introduced a new access control line called IDEAL, a compact option for facilities that cannot accommodate the company's larger mantrap-style Safety Entrances. The system is aimed at sites looking to strengthen point-of-entry protection without major construction or electrical work.

The IDEAL line supports single and double-door setups and uses a 1,200-pound holding force maglock that can be installed by in-house maintenance staff. It also integrates with existing access control technology, which helps facilities avoid large retrofits.

There are three initial configurations. IDEAL BP is a standalone buzz-in and panic-lock option suited for reception desks and administrative areas. IDEAL MD pairs with standard walk-through metal detectors and locks doors automatically when a threat triggers an alert, with a manual reset to review the incident. IDEAL OG links via Bluetooth to OPENGATE mobile weapons detection systems and locks doors when those systems detect metallic threats, while still providing manual override functions.

"Isotec has built a reputation for protecting high-risk environments with our mantrap security portals," said David Barnes, President & CEO at Isotec Security. "With the IDEAL line, we are extending that protection to facilities of all sizes with adaptable, high-performance solutions that honor our history while embracing the future of access control."

The line is positioned for interior locations as well as primary access points. That includes administrative offices, labs, storage areas, schools and government buildings. The systems can operate independently or support a broader layered security plan. They also tie into weapons detection tools and emergency procedures, giving organizations another option for targeted upgrades with limited disruption.