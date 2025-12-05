TDSi to Rebrand as TDSi by Hirsch in 2026

Integrated access control and security manufacturer TDSi announced it will adopt a new name, TDSi by Hirsch, beginning Jan. 1, 2026. The change aligns the company with the global rebranding of its parent organization, Vitaprotech, which is transitioning into the Hirsch Group and unifying its security businesses under a single banner.

TDSi joined Vitaprotech in 2019 followed by Hirsch in 2024. Vitaprotech Group acquired Identiv's physical security business in late 2024 and relaunched Hirsch as a standalone brand, integrating it with its own portfolio to form a more comprehensive high security platform for access control, video and identity management while building on Hirsch's long-established legacy.

According to the announcement, TDSi’s 40-year history delivering integrated access control across education, healthcare, government and commercial sectors remains central to its identity. Under the new structure, the United Kingdom-based company will expand its offerings through access to Hirsch’s portfolio of high security access, perimeter and video solutions.

The new branding reflects the Hirsch Group’s broader strategy to harmonize and internationalize its portfolio while maintaining continuity for existing customers, stated Richard Huison, U.K. managing director of Hirsch Secure and TDSi. He said the move strengthens TDSi’s legacy by bringing together established access control capabilities with Hirsch’s global platform. He added that customer service and support will remain unchanged while partners and end users gain access to a more unified range of solutions.

As part of the shift to the Hirsch name, the group emphasized its focus on global strategy with local execution. Leadership remains in place with Eric Thord as CEO and Steven Humphreys as deputy CEO.

The company said all products, services and support channels will continue without disruption through the transition. The TDSi by Hirsch logo is expected to roll out early next year as part of what the organization describes as a gradual evolution.