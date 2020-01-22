Vivotek and CyberLink partner for facial recognition offering

January 16, 2020 01:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, and CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership, which will integrate CyberLink’s FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine into VIVOTEK’s IP surveillance solutions. The initial collaboration will be showcased in VIVOTEK’s booth (#SAD37) at Intersec 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Founded in 2000, VIVOTEK has been dedicated to the IP surveillance industry for 20 years. Entering the era of AIoT, we will continue global partnerships to accelerate and enhance video applications by joining forces with industry-leading analytic software providers. We are honored to partner with CyberLink, also a Taiwanese company and to adopt CyberLink’s FaceMe®, which was ranked one of the most accurate AI facial recognition engines in the NIST Face Recognition Vendor Test (VISA and WILD tests)”, said Owen Chen, Chairman of VIVOTEK. “Through this strengthened alliance, facial recognition intelligence will be integrated with VIVOTEK’s network cameras and back-end video management software, enabling security operators to receive accurate facial recognition alerts based on both blacklists and whitelists. We are very pleased to see our partnership being elevated to a new chapter today, further enhancing our goal to provide advanced video value for users around the globe.”

“The demand for facial recognition is booming, driven by the latest IoT and AIoT innovations, and enabling a wide array of scenarios across industries such as security, home and public safety, retail, banking and more,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CyberLink’s founder and CEO. “Each application is dependent on the performance of the cameras used to capture faces. CyberLink is pleased to partner with VIVOTEK, a world leader in surveillance cameras, and to integrate FaceMe® into VIVOTEK devices to provide accurate and reliable solutions to the market.”