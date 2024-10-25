Alcatraz AI partners with Convergint to advance AI-driven facial authentication solutions

Alcatraz AI, a developer of autonomous access control solutions, today announced its partnership with Convergint, a global systems integrator focused on delivering results for customers through service excellence. Alcatraz AI joins Convergint’s broad network of partners and integrators, amplifying the power of facial authentication for enterprise customers around the world.

Convergint is a systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. By adding Alcatraz AI’s flagship product, the Rock, to its portfolio of solutions, Convergint extends frictionless access control that strengthens their security posture while reducing the administrative and management burden and improving the overall user experience.

The Alcatraz AI Rock is a simple, secure, and trusted facial authentication solution that fits seamlessly into any existing access control system with no integration needed and without storing any personally identifiable information (PII). Using AI and machine learning to power 3D facial mapping and deep neural networks, the Rock can authenticate users in real time for a frictionless, enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people, and assets.

“As Alcatraz AI continues to expand its partner network, we seek opportunities to work with organizations that prioritize safety, security, and privacy just as highly as we do,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “Convergint is a leader in this area, and we are pleased to work with them. Their leadership in cybersecurity and focus on excellent customer service ensures a successful partnership as we deliver frictionless access control through facial authentication on a global scale.”

“Partnerships with companies like Alcatraz AI empower Convergint to stay ahead in the evolving security landscape," said Joe Young, Vice President Global Partner Development & Strategic Alliances at Convergint.