iProov launches facial biometric MFA support targeting workforce identity theft

iProov today launched iProov Workforce MFA.

This device-independent, FIDO Alliance-certified biometric authentication solution helps organizations mitigate the risk of one of workforce security’s most crucial concerns: account takeover.

Using biometric authentication as part of an MFA process adds an irrefutable layer of identity confirmation to help organizations prevent significant financial losses, reputational damage, and operational disruptions. The solution can be used in conjunction with passkeys or independently of the device, enabling it to run on users’ personal and shared devices. It also reduces the exposure and costs associated with password resets while offering cross-platform compatibility and a more streamlined user authentication process.

iProov Workforce MFA supports the OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocol, enabling a no-code integration with major identity providers like Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, Ping Identity, SailPoint, and Saviynt.

iProov Workforce MFA delivers scalable, device-independent face authentication underpinned by robust security and an effortless user experience. iProov’s biometric verification with advanced liveness detection ensures that only authorized users gain access. Critical workflows are smoothly managed, without the need for IT intervention, while sensitive/mission-critical systems remain secure. The solution is supported by real-time, intelligence-led threat updates and managed detection and response (MDR) from the iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC) for continuous adaptation to the evolving threat landscape.

“Identities can be compromised at every stage in the user lifecycle, from the interview process through to offboarding. These risks are exacerbated by the complexities of remote work and extended workforces, exposing the vulnerabilities of traditional MFA solutions,” said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO, iProov. “With no additional devices, distribution costs, integration coding, or MFA fatigue, iProov Workforce MFA strengthens access management and empowers organizations with seamless, secure authentication on any device, delivering frictionless security for the whole organization.”

iProov Workforce MFA

Unlike traditional possession-based authentication tools, iProov Workforce MFA is

Effortless MFA: By leveraging an inheritance-based authentication factor, users enjoy a seamless experience where the integrated technology does the heavy lifting.

Phishing resistant: Removes the reliance on shareable knowledge and possession factors to mitigate the risk of phishing and account takeover.

Secure: Powered by advanced anti-spoofing liveness technology offering two levels of identity assurance, enabling organizations to balance speed and security.

Reducing costs: Removes hardware tokens and their distribution expenses; this OIDC-compliant, cloud-based software seamlessly deploys from within all major identity providers, simplifying testing and management.

Highly scalable: Ideal for organizations with frontline staff, extended workforces, and confidential, mission-critical, high-security environments.

iProov’s Workforce MFA can be implemented by any organization looking to enhance its workforce security posture. For further information, please click here.