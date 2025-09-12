BigBear.ai Biometric Tech Speeds International Arrivals at Nashville Airport

BigBear.ai has deployed its Enhanced Passenger Processing system at Nashville International Airport’s International Arrivals Facility.

The rollout, done in partnership with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, uses the company’s veriScan facial recognition technology to speed up entry for U.S. citizens.

"We are proud to partner with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to deliver AI-driven solutions that both strengthen security and transform the arrival experience for travelers," commented Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

The system captures a live facial image and compares it to government records, allowing eligible travelers to move through customs without presenting a physical passport. Passengers are either verified or directed to an officer for further checks. Officials say the approach cuts wait times, reduces congestion during peak arrivals, and maintains federal security standards.

Nashville joins a growing list of airports adopting biometric-based entry systems as international travel rebounds, with EPP positioned as both a time-saver and a tool for operational efficiency.

Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, stated that the integration was evidence of their dedication to improving the arrival experience. "The airport authority invested in this new technology to reduce CBP wait times, keeping BNA among the most passenger-friendly airports in the United States," he said.