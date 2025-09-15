Premier Sports Network Partners with Alcatraz to Expand Venue Security Network

Premier Sports Network (PSN) has added facial authentication firm Alcatraz to its Venue Security and Operations Network, a move aimed at strengthening safety practices across the sports and entertainment sector.

PSN’s security-focused network brings together service providers, technologies, and venue operators to address evolving risks at stadiums, arenas, and major events. The addition of Alcatraz, which specializes in biometric access control, highlights growing demand for advanced identity verification in environments where restricted-area movement is constant.

Spencer Hidge, PSN founder and CEO, said the partnership enhances the network’s ability to support stadium operators and security leaders managing complex environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alcatraz into our network," Hidge stated. "Partnering with a company so deeply committed to innovation and operational efficiency significantly strengthens our Venue Security and Operations Network, elevating the safety of fans, staff, and athletes."

Alcatraz systems are already deployed in sports venues and are used to control access to locker rooms, training facilities, production areas, and suites. The company emphasizes a privacy-first approach to biometric authentication, with the goal of improving both security and operational flow on event days.

"With PSN’s global reach, we can extend Alcatraz’s privacy-first access control system to more venues worldwide, setting a new benchmark for security built on trust, privacy, and ease," said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. "Our partnership with Premier Sports Network offers venues a smarter, more reliable way to secure spaces."