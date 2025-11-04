Identy.io Earns Perfect Score in NIST-Certified Biometric Anti-Spoofing Test

Identy.io announced that its Face SDK v6.3.0 has achieved NIST ISO 30107-3 Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) certification with a perfect score, following independent testing by iBeta Quality Assurance. The certification confirms the company’s ability to detect and block advanced spoofing attacks using 3D masks, silicone replicas, latex disguises, and AI-generated deepfakes.

The tests, conducted on a Samsung Galaxy S20 and iPhone 15, included 1,500 spoofing attempts and 550 genuine user trials. Identy.io reported zero false acceptances and just one false rejection, making it the only mobile biometric vendor at this certification level offering both server-based and full on-device liveness detection.

“Fraud is a 20-billion-dollar problem. Deepfakes and sophisticated spoofing attacks are rising at an alarming pace and make it extremely difficult to decipher what’s real from what’s fake,” said Jesus Aragon, CEO and Founder of Identy.io. “Technology that’s proven to keep pace with next-level spoofing attacks through testing under these types of federal standards will shape government’s ability to protect against attacks of the future.“

Identy.io’s biometric systems are already being used in identity verification and public safety operations, including missing person searches and large-scale event security. Aragon noted that PAD technology is only one layer of defense, emphasizing the company’s additional protections against image injection, app cloning, virtual cameras, and emulator attacks.

Alongside facial recognition, Identy.io offers touchless fingerprint identification that uses a smartphone’s rear camera and LED flash to capture high-quality prints without physical contact. The system’s liveness detection has also received perfect validation from a third-party lab, enabling on-device, real-time identification in both indoor and outdoor settings.